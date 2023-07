Battles continue in Kupiansk direction, but initiative already on AFU side - Maliar

The Russians continue the offensive in the Kupiansk direction, but the initiative has already switched to the side of the Armed Forces, the enemy's attempts to attack have been suffocated.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar announced this on July 18.

"On the southern flank around Bakhmut today, like all previous days, there was an advance of our troops," added Maliar.

Fighting continues on the northern flank. Russian invaders are trying to regain their lost positions. The defense forces of Ukraine have to deal with dense mining and intense fire of the Russian military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military in the south are gradually, but confidently moving forward. The culmination near Melitopol and Berdiansk will come when the Russians are exhausted, which will form certain places for a successful offensive.

According to Maliar, as a result of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already liberated 210 square kilometers, which is equal to the area of ​ ​ more than three San Marino.

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine exceeded 239,000 soldiers. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 710 more Russian invaders. They also destroyed 38 enemy artillery systems.