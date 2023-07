The explosions on the Crimean Bridge can be a provocation by the enemy itself, in order to, in particular, disrupt the "grain agreement". Nataliya Humeniuk, spokeswoman of the South Operational Command, stated this on the air of the telethon.

"It is characteristic that with such a concentration of naval groups in this area and general tension around the issue of prolonging the "grain agreement", creating provocations, which the occupying authorities of Crimea very loudly announce, is a typical way of solving similar issues on the part of Russia," Humeniuk said.

According to her, in the last few days, an atypically large group of ships of the enemy was recorded in the Black Sea, and some of them were in the area of the Crimean Bridge. This provocation may be related to the grain agreement, which expires on July 17, and the explosions in Crimea in recent days were expected.

"In principle, this was the creation of a certain tension. Such a preface for the further development of events. Everything is very similar to a specifically staged moment when the situation is heating up, there is talk of a probable attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and it seems that "poor Crimea" will suffer because of that Ukraine is behaving too aggressively, instead of ensuring the safety of grain agreement," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation closed traffic on the Crimean Bridge due to an "extraordinary event", social networks reported about the collapse of the spans.

Before the entrance to the Crimean Bridge, a gigantic traffic jam formed, the Russian Federation closed the ferry crossing.

The first photos of the consequences of the explosions on the Crimean Bridge appeared on social networks.

It was also reported that the night attack on the Crimean Bridge is a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Naval Forces.