First photos of Crimean Bridge destruction consequences appear on social networks

Tonight, July 17, there were explosions on the Crimean Bridge. As a result, multi-kilometer traffic jams were formed. The first photos of the consequences of the "emergency event" appeared online.

This follows from the data provided by Russian Telegram channels.

Due to the explosions, a multi-kilometer traffic jam was formed at the entrance to the Crimean Bridge in the Krasnodar Krai. There are more than 1,000 cars in it.

Social networks published the first damage to the Crimean Bridge after the explosions.

Meanwhile, clear photos of the destroyed support appeared on the network.

Russian propaganda channels report from the scene what is happening in front of the Crimean Bridge, the train that stopped in front of the Crimean Bridge is de-energized, people cannot get out of it, and the departure is delayed for two hours.

There was also a video showing the consequences of the "extraordinary" event on the bridge.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation closed traffic on the Crimean Bridge due to an "extraordinary event," social networks reported about the collapse of the spans.