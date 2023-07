Night attack on Crimean Bridge is a special operation of SSU and Navy - sources

The night attack on the Crimean Bridge is a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Naval Forces.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"Today's attack on the Crimean Bridge is a special operation of the SSU and the Navy," the interlocutors reported.

The bridge was attacked using surface drones.

"It was difficult to get to the bridge, but in the end it was possible to do it," the sources noted.

Earlier, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, stated that the bridge was a perfectly legitimate target for Ukraine and promised to reveal the details of the unique special operations after the Victory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation closed traffic on the Crimean Bridge due to an "extraordinary event", social networks reported about the collapse of the spans.

At the entrance to the bridge from the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, a multi-kilometer traffic jam was formed, as evidenced by data from online services.

Subsequently, the Russian news agency TASS reported that the movement of railway transport over the bridge was also suspended. In addition, the ferry service has been suspended.