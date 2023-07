Before the entrance to the Crimean Bridge, on which an "extraordinary event" occurred at dawn, a traffic jam of several kilometers was formed.

This is reported by Russian Telegram channels.

At the moment, police officers are diverting everyone who wants to cross the bridge. It is known, in particular, that something happened near the 145th pillar of the Crimean Bridge from the Krasnodar region of Russia. The occupiers have closed the bridge and are apparently trying to "restore the situation."

The representative of the occupying power of Crimea, Governor Sergey Aksyonov, called on Crimeans to postpone trips across the bridge and, for safety reasons, to choose an alternative land route through the "new regions," as he calls the occupied territories of Ukraine.

At the same time, the work of the ferry crossing between Crimea and Kuban has been stopped, the authorities of the Temryuk District of the Krasnodar Krai reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of Saturday, October 8, a powerful explosion took place on the Crimean Bridge, as a result of which several spans of the car part of the bridge collapsed, and the railway bridge, on which fuel tanks were standing at the time of the explosion, was also damaged.

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee of Russia said that the damage to the Crimean Bridge was caused by a truck detonation.

In Russia, responsibility for the organization and execution of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge was assigned to Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.