U.S. President Joe Biden advised Wagner PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to closely monitor the food he consumes, hinting at being wary of poisoning.

He said this during a press conference after a meeting with the leaders of Northern Europe in Finland, CNN reports.

So, the President of the United States spoke out about the future fate of the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, after the unsuccessful uprising.

When asked "what comes next?" Biden replied, "God only knows."

"We’re not even sure where he is, and what relationship he has. If I were he, I’d be careful what I eat, keep my eye on my menu. But all kidding aside, who knows? I don’t know. I don’t think any of us know for certain what the future of Prighozin is in Russia," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the press secretary of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Vladimir Putin met with the leader of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin after the uprising. He stated that the meeting took place on June 29 and lasted almost three hours.

In addition, the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources, reported that the security services of the aggressor state of Russia detained at least 13 high-ranking military officers, suspended or fired 15 more after the uprising of mercenaries of the Wagner private military company.

Also, British intelligence suggested that evidence that the commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Sergei Surovikin, was still suspended after the Wagner PMC uprising was an increase in the publicity of his deputy.

Meanwhile, Biden also said that dictator Vladimir Putin is unable to continue the war against Ukraine for decades, as the aggressor state of Russia suffers economic losses and political failures.