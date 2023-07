Biden thinks Russia won't be able to wage war against Ukraine for years

Dictator Vladimir Putin is unable to continue the war against Ukraine for years as the aggressor state of Russia suffers economic losses and political failures. U.S. President Joe Biden announced this, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, July 13.

Biden said he did not see Putin as capable of continuing the war in Ukraine for years, citing economic and political losses for Russia.

"I don't think that they Russia could maintain the war… Putin has already lost the war. Putin has a real problem,” the U.S. President said.

According to Biden, there will come a time when Putin will eventually decide that it is not in Russia's interests to continue the war - economically, politically or otherwise, but cannot predict exactly how this will happen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, Biden said that Putin was "absolutely weakened" by the short-term uprising of Wagner PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

On July 12, Biden told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was looking forward to Ukraine joining NATO.

Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov noted that the attempted coup in the aggressor country of Russia will not be the last.