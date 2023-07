The security services of the aggressor state of Russia detained at least 13 high-ranking military officers, suspended or fired another 15 after the uprising of mercenaries of the Wagner private military company. It was reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources on Thursday, July 13.

Russian General Sergei Surovikin does not appear in public after being detained. One source told the WSJ that Surovikin's whereabouts are still unknown, after repeated interrogations, while not being held in custody.

Surovikin could be released once President Vladimir Putin decides how to deal with the aftermath of the insurgency. The detentions concern the purification of the ranks of those who are considered no longer credible, the WSJ quoted one of the sources.

According to the publication, the special services detained former Deputy Minister of Defense Mikhail Mizintsev, Deputy Head of Military Intelligence Vladimir Alekseev, and Deputy of Surovikin Andrei Yudin was detained and suspended from duty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 13, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Mark Milley said that the unsuccessful rebellion of the leader of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, caused disagreements in the Russian military command.

On July 10, the Kremlin said Prigozhin met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin five days after the uprising ended.

According to Western media, Putin allowed Prigozhin to save part of the Wagner PMC operations in Africa.