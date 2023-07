British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons responded to the night attack by the terrorist country of Russia in Kyiv and thanked the Ukrainian air defense.

She wrote about this on her Twitter.

Pretty nasty night. 🇷🇺 UAV attacks on Kyiv from several directions, reportedly, including the district I live in and its neighbour. No wonder things got so loud. This morning I’m grateful for 🇺🇦 air defence and for my windowless shelter. Now time to get some air.

— Dame Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) July 13, 2023

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at night the invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed UAVs, Kalibr and ballistic missiles. Air defense destroyed 22 targets.

In Kyiv, air defense forces discovered and shot down about ten Russian drones.

Besides, as a result of another air attack by the enemy on Kyiv, debris fell, previously, in four districts of the city.