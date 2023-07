Overnight into Thursday, July 13, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed all 20 Shahed drones that the enemy attacked, and two Kalibr cruise missiles.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the Air Force/Colonel Yurii Ihnat, on the national telethon air.

"It can be said that there was a night attack by Shaheds and cruise missiles and one ballistic missile of the Iskander M type was recorded. It was launched from the occupied Crimea from the Dzhankoi District. Two Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from the Black Sea: both were destroyed on different axes by anti-aircraft defense," he said.

Attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type were also recorded from two axes: Primorsko-Akhtarsk (from the southern direction) and the north (Kursk direction). It can be said that the majority of UAVs attacked the Kyiv Region; it was there that a large part of the attack drones was destroyed.

So, as a result, we had a successful air defense operation: 20 Iranian Shaheds were destroyed (all of them flying), and two Kalibr cruise missiles were also destroyed.

The Air Force noted that the information regarding the consequences of the missile launch from the Iskander-M is being clarified.

Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, and air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy attack.

During the current and past days, the Air Force launched more than 15 group airstrikes against the Russian occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, today, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said that the Ukrainian military took control of the dominant heights around Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region.

And according to the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Defense Forces of Ukraine took Bakhmut under complete fire control.