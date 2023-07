In Kyiv, air defense forces detected and shot down about ten Russian drones that attacked Kyiv on the night of Thursday, July 13.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko.

"For the third day in a row, Kyiv is being attacked by Shahed barrage munitions. This night there was a massive attack by Iranian drones. UAVs entered the capital from different directions. About a dozen enemy targets were detected and destroyed in Kyiv's airspace by the forces and means of air defense," Popko said.

He also reported that in the Darnytskyi, Solomiyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Podilskyi Districts of Kyiv, fragments of downed enemy drones were recorded.

Popko said that a 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were wounded by shrapnel in the Darnytskyi District.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at night, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shaheds, Kalibrs, and ballistics. Air Defense destroyed 22 targets.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the military-industrial complex (MIC) of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation is capable of producing about 100 missiles per month.

In addition, today, the General Staff of the AFU clarified information on the number of missiles with which the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, attacked Ukraine (11 Kalibrs) on July 6.