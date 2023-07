Employees of the Hungarian airline Wizz Air dropped off a Ukrainian soldier from a plane through a prosthesis installed instead of a leg lost in the war against the aggressor state of Russia. The publication Nexta reports this on Twitter.

The publication reports that the Ukrainian soldier was forced to leave the plane due to the demand of Wizz Air workers.

“A Ukrainian veteran was forced to leave a flight from Tel Aviv to Warsaw. The man in the video could not sit in his seat because of his prosthesis. He said he lost his leg in the war and he was flying home to his family in Ukraine. He was crying and yelling "how am I going to get home?" he showed the stewardess a backpack in which there were only gifts for his family, which must have been waiting for him for a long time. He stood in the corner of this plane for an hour and a half. Later, he fell down and hurt his hands. The plane crew said he behaves inadequate and he was forced to leave the flight,” it was reported.

After the publicity, the company apologized and said that it was allegedly forced to take such a step due to its own rules that do not allow passengers who may be injured. Besides, the company wrote that it allegedly showed no discrimination: "To be clear, we would never discriminate against someone on the grounds of a disability and regularly fly passengers with prosthesis.” To which the comments countered that the employees behaved in the exact opposite way with the Ukrainian.

