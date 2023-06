The Ukrainian counteroffensive needs to be stopped and proceed to "peaceful" negotiations with the aggressor state of Russia even before it begins. Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban said this on Radio Kossuth, Telex writes on Friday, June 2.

According to Orban, it is possible to achieve a much better result through negotiations with the aggressor of the Russian Federation than as a result of hostilities. The Prime Minister of Hungary stated that it is necessary to prevent a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Ukrainians are preparing for a counterattack, this is the business of Ukrainians, I don't want to earn military laurels. But even a person like me, who was in the army for a year and a half, knows for sure that if I attack, I will have three times more casualties than someone who defends itself. And for a country whose population is a small fraction of the population of the opposing side, launching large-scale military attacks under such circumstances is bloodshed. We must do everything, even before launching a counterattack, to convince the parties of the need for a ceasefire and peace talks," Orban said.

He called himself "the only Prime Minister - a supporter of peace."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 23, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban stated that Ukraine is not capable of winning the war waged against it by the aggressor country of Russia.

On May 5, Orban said that the counteroffensive would be the last major opportunity for Ukrainians to achieve any military success.

On April 14, Orban called Ukraine an "economically non-existent country."