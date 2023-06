The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, said that Ukraine allegedly will not be able to defeat the aggressor state of Russia, and he himself does not consider Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin a war criminal. Orban said this in an interview with Bild and Die Welt on Tuesday, June 27.

Orban considers the supply of weapons to Ukraine to be the wrong way, does not believe in the victory of the Ukrainian army and does not assume the imminent fall of Kremlin dictator Putin. Despite the initial successes of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, the Prime Minister of Hungary still considers it "impossible" for the country's military victory over Russia, since, according to him, "the Ukrainians will run out of soldiers sooner than the Russians."

"Orban emphasized that he is concerned about the preservation of Ukraine. He sees the only possibility for this "for the Americans to start negotiations with the Russians and conclude an agreement on the security architecture and find a place for Ukraine in this security architecture." He also denied Ukraine the sole right to decide the course war: "Ukraine is no longer a sovereign state. They have no money, they have no weapons. They can fight only because we in the West support them. The West also has the right to "give weapons and money or not," the publication quoted Orban as saying.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Hungary said that Putin will "definitely" win the elections in 2024, because he allegedly has a strong vertical of power and he is "extremely popular" with Russians, who support him in everything. When Orban was asked if Putin was a war criminal for him, he said: "No. Not for me."

Also, Orban again called for a ceasefire and negotiations, so that only then some guarantees of security or peace could be developed: "So this is not the first step, but the third or fourth. We should not start from the end," Orban said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive should be stopped and "peaceful" negotiations with the aggressor state of Russia should be started even before it begins.

On May 23, Orban stated that Ukraine is not capable of winning the war waged against it by the aggressor country of Russia.

Orbán said on May 5 that the counteroffensive would be the last major opportunity for Ukrainians to achieve any military success.