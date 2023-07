The aggressor country of Russia is recruiting drug addicts and hepatitis patients for the war in Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More than 300 people who have signed a contract with the armed forces of the Russian Federation are undergoing training at one of the training grounds of the Eastern Military District of the Altai Territory. The recruits include former prisoners, men of low social status without personal documents, drug addicts and hepatitis patients," the General Staff informed.

Most of these people have already turned to medical institutions to try to postpone their sending to the war zones in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia is transferring the remnants of the occupiers-prisoners from the so-called "z" assault companies to the volunteer corps.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the positions of the newly arrived occupiers in the Kharkiv Region and destroyed 100 of the 500 former prisoners.

Also, the Russian military leadership shortened the training period of convicts to participate in hostilities to 10 days.