The aggressor state of Russia is transferring the remnants of the prisoners-occupiers from the so-called assault companies "z" to the so-called "volunteer corps".

This was announced by the press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By order of the aggressor Putin No. PRS-563, assault companies "z" were formed from convicted persons to conduct offensive actions and urban battles during the war against Ukraine.

In practice, the occupation units, staffed by the so-called "special contingent", showed extremely low combat effectiveness.

Among the prisoners-occupiers, alcoholism, looting, and desertion are flourishing - in particular, due to catastrophic losses.

To regroup and staff the so-called "volunteer corps" with convicted persons, the military leadership of the Russian Federation formed a special commission headed by the deputy chief of staff of the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine, Major General Polguev.

The commission was ordered to select about 2,000 people from among the "special contingent", conduct training with them at training grounds located in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, and transfer them to the combat zone.

For the members of the Polguev’s special commission in the occupied territories of Ukraine, increased protection is provided, and the discipline among volunteer prisoners will be monitored by groups of the military police of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the positions of the newly arrived occupiers in the Kharkiv Region and killed 100 of the 500 former prisoners.

The Russian military leadership has shortened the terms of training convicts to participate in hostilities to 10 days.