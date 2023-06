AFU hit positions of newly arrived occupiers in the Kharkiv Region and destroyed 100 out of 500 former prisone

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck the positions of the newly arrived occupiers in the Kharkiv Region and killed 100 out of 500 former prisoners who arrived to replenish the invaders' losses in the temporarily occupied territory.

This was announced by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The Russian occupiers continue to suffer heavy losses in manpower.

In particular, around 500 soldiers from among the former convicted citizens of the Russian Federation arrived to reinforce one of the divisions of the Russian occupation forces, which operates in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kharkiv Region, during the week.

"After the task of fire damage by the AFU on the enemy's positions, about 100 people from among the newly arrived reinforcements suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity, in particular, and those incompatible with life," the AFU noted.

Also, after this event, about 80 occupiers fled from their positions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian military leadership shortened the time frame for preparing convicts to participate in military operations to 10 days.

Trying to occupy Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, the Russian Federation lost more than 100,000 soldiers. The city itself was completely destroyed.