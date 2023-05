The Russian military leadership has shortened the terms of training convicts to participate in hostilities to 10 days.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Against the background of significant losses of manpower, the Russian military leadership made a decision to reduce to 10 days the training period for personnel from among the convicts," the General Staff reported.

The base camp of "prisoners" has been deployed in the Starobilskyi district of the Luhansk Region.

According to the General Staff, about 1,000 reinforcements were previously brought to the camp from prisons in Russia.

The training was then planned to be carried out for four weeks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation lost more than 100,000 soldiers while trying to occupy Bukhmut in the Donetsk Region. The city itself was completely destroyed.

The occupiers are losing more than 350 fighters near Bakhmut every day. Over the past 9 months, losses are over 100,000 persons.

The owner of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of Russia allegedly promised to provide his fighters with the necessary amount of ammunition for the continuation of hostilities in Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.