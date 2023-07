Turkish company Baykar began to build in Ukraine a plant for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles. It was agreed to be built a few years ago.

Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn stated this during a telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports.

"Today this plant is starting to be built, we have moved on to real steps," the minister said

According to him, it was the large Bayraktar plant that was agreed on a few years ago, but then "there were stops, scandals."

"The plant began to be built in practice, and not only in the memorandum," Kamyshyn added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2022, it became known that the Turkish military company Baykar Makina, which produces unmanned aerial vehicles, in particular Bayraktar, registered its company and acquired a land plot in Ukraine for the construction of the plant.

Earlier, the manufacturer Baykar refused to supply drones to Russia.

Besides, Russia threatened to "demilitarize" the factory for the production of Turkish drones Bayraktar after it is built in Ukraine.