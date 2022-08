The Turkish military company Baykar Makina, which produces unmanned aerial vehicles, including Bayraktar, has registered its company and purchased a plot of land in Ukraine for the construction of a factory. Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"The owner of the Baykar company created his Ukrainian company in Ukraine, this company has already purchased a plot of land, they have developed the project of the plant itself and intend to implement it to the end, as it was almost a personal commitment of the owners of the company to make this production in Ukraine," diplomat said.

He reminded that the Cabinet of Ministers recently approved a bilateral agreement on the construction of the plant itself and submitted the document to the Verkhovna Rada for ratification. Bodnar explains that this step has not only political, but also practical significance.

"On a significant part of the models that will be produced at this plant, there will be Ukrainian-made components. These can be engines, other spare parts, wheels, many different things that are high-tech in our country and can be used for these aircraft," summed up the ambassador.

We will remind you that the Turkish company Baykar Makina, which is engaged in the development and production of UAVs, has no intention of selling Bayraktar TB2 strike drones to Russia.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received the first Bayraktar TB2 attack UAVs in July 2021. From that moment until the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, several dozen drones were put into service with the Armed Forces.

After the start of the invasion, Turkish attack drones showed high efficiency against Russian troops.