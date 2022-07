The Turkish company Baykar Makina, which develops and manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), has no intention of selling Bayraktar TB2 strike drones to Russia.

The CEO of Baykar Makina Haluk Bayraktar made the corresponding statement in an interview with the American publication CNN.

To the question of whether the company is considering the possibility of selling Bayraktar TB2 attack UAVs to Russia, Bayraktar answered in the negative.

"We have not supplied (UAVs to Russia - ed.) and will never do so," said the head of Baykar Makina.

According to him, the company wants to help Ukraine, which has faced Russian military aggression, and will support its resistance.

Bayraktar also added that the fact that the drone produced by his company is a symbol of Ukraine's struggle for its freedom is a great pride for Baykar Makina.

As a reminder, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received the first Bayraktar TB2 attack UAVs in July 2021. From that moment until the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, several dozen drones were put into service with the Armed Forces.

After the start of the invasion, Turkish attack drones showed high efficiency against Russian troops.

It was this UAV that took part in the operation of the Armed Forces against the Russian cruiser Moskva, which sank in the Black Sea after the attack.

Earlier we wrote that the Turkish company Baykar Makina decided to give the Bayraktar TB2 drone to Lithuania for free, where, on the initiative of a Lithuanian journalist, EUR 5 million were collected for it in three days. The Lithuanians wanted to transfer the purchased drone to Ukraine.

We also reported that the folklore band Svyatovid of the Orchestra of the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented a music video for the song Bayraktar by Taras Borovko.