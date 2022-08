Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov has said that the Bayraktar drone plant in Ukraine will be destroyed after it is built.

This was reported by the Russian news agency TASS with reference to the words of Peskov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The fact of creating such an object, which will immediately, of course, fall under the theme of demilitarization, is to be understood, it will only prolong, probably, the suffering of Ukrainians, but will not help to avoid what is the purpose of a special military operation," he told reporters, commenting on statements of intention to build a plant in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkiye Vasyl Bodnar said that the Baykar Makina company (Turkiye), which produces unmanned aerial vehicles, registered its company in Ukraine and acquired a land plot for the construction of a plant for the production of Bayraktar UAVs.