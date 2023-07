Ukraine for the first time admitted blowing up the Crimean Bridge in 2022

273 days ago, Ukraine struck the Crimean Bridge for the first time in order to disrupt the logistics of the aggressor state. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar announced this on her Telegram channel. This is reported by CNN.

Maliar published the results of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, where one of the points is the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

"273 days since we struck the first blow on the Crimean Bridge in order to break the logistics of the Russians," wrote the Deputy Defense Minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Saturday, October 8, a powerful explosion took place on the Crimean Bridge, as a result of which several spans of the car part of the bridge collapsed, and the railway bridge, on which fuel tanks were standing at the time of the explosion, was also damaged.

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee of Russia said that the damage to the Crimean Bridge was caused by a truck detonation.

In Russia, responsibility for the organization and execution of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge was assigned to Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The political and military leadership of Ukraine has not officially taken responsibility for the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.