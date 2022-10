Russia Said Explosion On Crimean Bridge Was Organized By Defense Intelligence Head Budanov

The Federal Security Service said that the explosion on the Crimean Bridge was allegedly organized by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.

This was reported by TASS with reference to the FSB Center for Public Relations.

"The Federal Security Service, together with the Investigative Committee, established that the organizer of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge was the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, its head Kyrylo Budanov, employees and agents," the statement said.

In addition to Budanov, 12 more citizens of Ukraine, Georgia and Armenia allegedly participated in organizing the explosion of a truck on the road part of the bridge.

According to the FSB, the explosive device, as a result of which the bridge was damaged, was in a truck. The total weight of the explosive device was allegedly almost 23 tons. The explosives were hidden in rolls of construction plastic film.

The Russian secret service said that in early August the Defense Intelligence sent a truck with rolls of polyethylene film from the sea port of Odessa to the Bulgarian port of Ruse.

From there, the cargo was allegedly transported to the Georgian port of Poti, after which it was delivered to Armenia.

Already on October 4, the cargo crossed the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russian border and on October 6 was unloaded in the city of Armavir, Krasnodar Krai.

There, the explosive device was transferred to another truck, which on October 8 was moving on the Crimean Bridge.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge, several spans of the highway collapsed.

A nearby railway bridge was also damaged.

The political and military leadership of Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

However, on the day of the explosion, the Security Service of Ukraine published modified lines of Taras Shevchenko's poem, in which it hinted at its involvement in the incident.

And adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak, commenting on the explosion on the Crimean Bridge, said that "everything illegally built should be destroyed."