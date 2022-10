Russian media reports that there is a powerful fire on the railway branch of the Crimean Bridge.

This is written by the RIA Novosti propaganda agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to preliminary data, a fuel tanker is on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean Bridge, the navigable arches are not damaged, the adviser to the head of Crimea reported," Russian mass media reports.

The statement also states that traffic on the bridge has been stopped.

Information about the fire on the bridge appeared on the network around 7 a.m.

In the videos published on the network, you can see that the road surface was also damaged.

