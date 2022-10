The National Anti-Terrorist Committee in Russia named the detonation of a truck, which caused the explosion of seven fuel tanks of the train, the cause of the fire on the Crimean Bridge.

The committee informed the Russian propaganda media RBC about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today at 6:07 a.m. on the road part of the Crimean Bridge from the side of the Taman Peninsula, a truck detonated, which caused the explosion of seven fuel tanks of a railway train headed in the direction of the Crimean Peninsula," the statement reads.

It is reported that the result was a partial collapse of two car spans of the bridge, but the arch above the navigable part of the bridge was not damaged.

In a comment to propagandists, the so-called head of the Crimean parliament, Volodymyr Konstantinov, said that the road surface was allegedly damaged by Ukrainian vandals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a serious fire broke out on the Crimean Bridge, as a result of which the road surface was damaged.