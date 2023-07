Ukraine agreed with the Czech Republic to develop joint projects in the defense industry, in particular small arms, ammunition, and modernization of armored vehicles. Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Strategic Industry, announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am working with the President and the team on the development of joint production of weapons and ammunition. On behalf of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry, I signed the relevant Memorandum with the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic. The focus is on small arms, ammunition, and the modernization of armored vehicles," he said.

According to the message of the Office of the President, within the working visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Czech Republic, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic.

The purpose of this memorandum is to support military-technical cooperation, to make joint efforts to support projects for the production of weapons and ammunition and other projects of the defense industry, which are implemented by defense companies in Ukraine and the Czech Republic through various forms of partnership.

According to the document, the participants agree to support joint projects in the defense industry.

The memorandum provides for the conclusion of separate contracts between subjects of the two states.

In the near future, a delegation of the Czech Republic will arrive in Ukraine to develop the agreements reached between the Ukrainian and Czech parties.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier in July it became known that Ukraine and Slovakia had previously reached an agreement on the development of a self-propelled artillery system, which will be equipped with a 155-mm cannon.

At the beginning of June, it became known that the Ukrainian concern Ukroboronprom agreed with the Czech Republic on the repair of T-64 tanks.

In April, Ukraine and Poland agreed on joint production of 125-mm tank shells.

In April, a T-64 repair center for Ukraine was also opened in Poland.