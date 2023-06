The Ukroboronprom state concern and the Czech state defense company VOP CZ signed a contract for joint repair of Ukrainian Т-64 tanks.

This is stated in the message of the concern, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the modernization will take place at the facilities of one of the Czech enterprises in the city of Novy Jicin and will be held under technical control and with the direct participation of Ukroboronprom specialists.

It is noted that VOP CZ employees have already visited Ukroboronprom enterprises to establish close cooperation.

“The agreements reached with VOP CZ are the implementation of an agreement on the creation of a joint defense cluster with the Czech Republic, which Ukroboronprom and the Intergovernmental Defense Cooperation Agency (AMOS) concluded at the end of last year. Cooperation provides for the production of military equipment, an increase in the production of ammunition of various calibers (both at existing capacities and at newly created in safe places), the development of service hubs for the maintenance and repair of ammunitions and weapons, as well as cooperation in the field of high technologies, in particular, the creation of joint research centers," said Yurii Husev, Director General of Ukroboronprom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April a Т-64 repair center for Ukraine was opened in Poland.