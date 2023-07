Ukraine and Slovakia have preliminarily reached an agreement on the development of a self-propelled artillery installation (self-propelled gun), which will be equipped with a 155-mm gun.

The Slovak publication Denník E reports this.

According to the publication, the purpose of cooperation between the two countries will be to adapt Eva self-propelled guns to Ukrainian requirements, as well as to integrate Ukrainian solutions into the project.

It is reported that the Slovak state-owned company Konstrukta Defence and the Kramatorsk heavy machine tool plant will take part in the project.

"Our goal is to build a functional prototype of a new howitzer within one year," Alexander Gursky, director of Konstrukta Defence, was quoted by the publication as saying.

