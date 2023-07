There are no limits to which Russia would not go in its madness - Maliar about likelihood of blowing up Zapori

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar stressed that Ukrainians should be ready for any situation, since there are no borders for the aggressor state of the Russian Federation "that it would not go to in her madness."

She said this in the air of the telethon.

"There can be no illusions about the Russian Federation, and there can be no talk at all, after all this full-scale war, whether they can resort to this (blowing up the Zaporizhzhia NPP - Ed.), or not, whether they will go for it, or not. There are no limits to which the Russian Federation will not go in its madness, which they carry out. Therefore, it is important here, in this situation, that we are all, firstly, mentally ready for everything, secondly, already trained to prepare for everything... We have to be ready for anything. And that's it. We have no other option," Maliar said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about possible provocations of Russian occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. According to the General Staff, today foreign objects similar to explosive devices were placed on the external roof of the third and fourth power units of the nuclear power plant.

Recall, according to the latest Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian occupiers are gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Besides, according to the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Russia on the technical side fully prepared everything for organizing a man-made disaster at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.