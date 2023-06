The aggressor state of Russia on the technical side has fully prepared everything for organizing a man-made disaster at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP, Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region). The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated this in an interview with The Warzone on Friday, June 30.

Budanov stressed that the Russian Federation has prepared everything necessary to create an artificial man-made disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

“The part of the station - which if the decision is taken - they are most likely to blow up, is the artificial pond on the territory of the station that ensures cooling. So what they're about to do is to damage a link in the system, which will subsequently cause this technological disaster situation which no one will be able to stop or mitigate. Because search and rescue operations in a combat zone are impossible,” said the head of the Defense Intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the latest Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian occupiers are gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

On June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Russia's preparation of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the release of radiation.

Residents of Mykolaiv were urged to make a supply of food and water for 5 days in case the occupiers blew up the Zaporizhzhia NPP.