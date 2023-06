According to the latest information from Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian occupiers are gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region). This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

Thus, it is reported that three Rosatom employees, who managed the actions of the Russians, were among the first to leave the station.

Ukrainian employees who signed a contract with Rosatom were also advised to evacuate. According to the instructions received, they should leave by July 5. The desired destination is the territory of the occupied Crimea.

"As of today, it is known about the departure to the peninsula of the head of the legal department, Mantsurova, the chief inspector Shtatsky and the deputy of the station on support, Gubarev," the Defense Intelligence added.

In addition, the number of military patrols is gradually decreasing on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP itself and in the station's satellite city - Enerhodar.

At the same time, the personnel remaining at the station were instructed "to blame Ukraine in case of any emergency situations."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dmytro Humeniuk, head of the security analysis department of the State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety, called on residents of the areas adjacent to the Zaporizhzhia NPP to limit their stay outdoors if there is information that an accident occurred at the plant.

Humeniuk also believes that iodine prophylaxis should not be done in the event of undermining of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russians.