The Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of possible provocations of the Russian occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. It was reported by the General Staff on Facebook.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine officially announce possible preparations, in the near future, for provocations on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant occupied by Russian terrorists since March 4, 2022," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, today foreign objects similar to explosive devices were placed on the external roof of the third and fourth power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Their blowing up should not damage power units, but can create a picture of shelling by Ukraine. This is misinformed by the Russian media and Telegram channels.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not violate the norms of international humanitarian law, monitor and control the situation and are ready to act under any conditions. No enemy provocation will pass," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

Recall, according to the latest Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian occupiers are gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

According to Budanov, Russia on the technical side fully prepared everything for organizing a man-made disaster at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.