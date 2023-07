AFU destroy almost 3 companies of occupiers and 36 pieces of equipment in Tavria direction in a day - Tarnavs

The defense forces have to move forward in the Tavria direction. The enemy is knocked out of a number of positions. The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on his Telegram channel.

According to Tarnavskyi, missile forces and artillery units completed 1,283 firing missions during the day.

In the last 24 hours, the enemy's losses killed and wounded amounted to almost three companies.

36 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 2 tanks, 9 AFVs, 2 D-30 guns, 4 units of BM-21 Grad, 3 Supercam UAVs, 1 Lancet UAV, 1 Orlan-10 UAV, 2 Hyacinth-B 2A36 guns, 1 Hyacinth-S 2S5 gun, 1 Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile system, 1 9К330 Tor anti-aircraft missile system, 2 2С3 Acacia self-propelled artillery installations, 1 EW station and automotive equipment.

2 enemy ammunition depots and 1 control point were also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Berdiansk direction advanced two kilometers deep into the temporarily occupied territory.

Besides, according to the morning of Tuesday, July 4, the Ukrainian military eliminated 770 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 231,030 military. Besides, the Armed Forces destroyed 32 artillery systems and 29 UAVs.

Also, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov called the last days of the counteroffensive "especially productive" for the Ukrainian military.