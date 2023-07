Now the war of destruction is equal to the war for kilometers, last days are particularly fruitful for AFU - D

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), said that now the number one task for the Defense Forces of Ukraine is the maximum destruction of the power, equipment, and ammunition of the Russian army, and the last few days have been especially fruitful for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Danilov wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At this stage of active hostilities, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are performing the number one task - the maximum destruction of manpower, equipment, fuel depots, armored vehicles, command posts, artillery and air defense forces of the Russian army. The last days are particularly fruitful. Now the war of destruction is equal to the war for kilometers. The more destroyed, the more liberated. The more effective the first, the more the second. We act calmly, measuredly, step by step," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the spokeswoman of the Operational Command South Nataliya Humeniuk reported that on the night of July 4, Ukrainian defenders worked hard against enemy boats.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 40 enemy attacks last day, July 3, and the Ukrainian aviation carried out 16 strikes on areas where the occupying personnel were concentrated.

Losses of personnel of the Russian troops on July 3 increased by 770 to 231,030 killed, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 2 tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems, 3 air defense systems, 6 anti-aircraft missiles, 29 UAVs of the enemy.