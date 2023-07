Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Berdiansk direction advanced two kilometers deep into the temporarily occupied territory.

The spokesman for the Tavria Direction Defense Forces, Captain Valerii Shershen, stated this.

"In the Tavria direction, the Defense Forces systematically dislodge the enemy from their positions and continue to advance. So, in the Berdiansk direction, the largest advance deep into the enemy up to 2 kilometers was recorded," said Shershen.

He added that now the Ukrainian military are entrenched in new frontiers and conduct aviation reconnaissance of the positions of the occupiers.

Shershen stressed that Russian troops are engaged in fierce resistance, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to pressure on some areas of the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, July 3, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War said that the Ukrainian military's counteroffensive continues on six fronts.

And today, July 4, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov called the last days of the counteroffensive "especially productive" for the Ukrainian military.