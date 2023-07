As of the morning of Tuesday, July 4, the Ukrainian military eliminated 770 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 231,030 military. Besides, the Armed Forces destroyed 32 artillery systems and 29 UAVs.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 4, 2023 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 231,030 (+ 770) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 4,059 (+ 2) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 7,908 (+ 9) units,

artillery systems - 4,252 (+ 32) units,

MLRS - 647 (+ 6) units,

air defense equipment - 394 (+ 3) units,

aircraft - 315 units,

helicopters - 309 units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 3,602 (+ 29),

cruise missiles - 1,264,

ships/boats - 18 units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 6,843 (+ 9) units,

special equipment - 590 units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces are advancing on the southern and northern flanks around Bakhmut, and Ukrainian sniper groups and "some other units" are operating in the town itself.

Meanwhile, over the past week, the Defense Forces liberated 9 square kilometers in the east of Ukraine and another 28.4 kilometers in the south. Offensive operations are conducted by Ukrainian troops in the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.