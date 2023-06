NSDC supports strengthening criminal liability for corruption in courts up to 15 years with confiscation of p

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has supported strengthening criminal liability for corruption in courts up to 15 years with confiscation of property. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video address following a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is obvious that the case of the already former head of the Supreme Court and other such situations in the judicial system require tougher state policy regarding the requirements for judges, for everyone working in the justice system, and their responsibility for violations, for corruption violations," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that the Verkhovna Rada appealed to the NSDC to strengthen criminal liability for corruption in the courts and today the National Security Council considered this appeal.

"So, suggestions. Strengthen criminal liability for corruption offenses in the field of justice. And make it tangible. From 10 to 15 years with confiscation of property. And so that this applies to those who demand money, who take money, who keeps this system of corruption on all its links," the President said.

He also noted that there should be checks of the integrity of judges and not only before being appointed to the post, it is worth checking, in particular, using a lie detector.

The President stressed the importance of strengthening the role of the jury trial, expanding the cases of its use in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that the NSDC separately discussed the issue of protecting the rights of business and investors in the courts, stressing that it is important for the country's economy to have protected investments and guaranteed protection of property rights.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy was not surprised by the detention of the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev for a bribe.

The NSDC also decided to inspect bridges throughout the country, the situation in particular is difficult in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy also said that a quarter of air raid shelters in Ukraine and a third in Kyiv are unusable, the NSDC decided to bring the perpetrators to justice, and bring all protective structures into proper condition. He stressed that in this regard there will be personnel decisions.