NSDC decides to bring to justice those responsible for improper state of shelters - Zelenskyy

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has decided to prosecute those responsible for the improper condition of shelters, and bring all protective structures into proper condition. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"NSDC meeting. Attention to three big topics. The first is the safety of people. A quarter of air raid shelters in Ukraine and a third in Kyiv are unusable. The decision of the NSDC: to bring the perpetrators to justice, and bring all protective structures into proper condition," he said.

At the same time, the President did not name who exactly would be held accountable.

Zelenskyy also said that the NSDC considered the progress of judicial reform in cooperation with the European Union.

"We strengthen responsibility for corruption in the justice system. Separately, we are working on a mechanism for protection in the courts of foreign and domestic investments," he said.

The NSDC also considered accelerating work on the implementation of European recommendations for joining the EU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NSDC office said that Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the NSDC on June 23 to overcome corruption in the justice system and the results of the inspection of shelters.

On June 2, Zelenskyy instructed Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn to conduct a full audit of all defense structures in Kyiv and provide a report in ten days, while Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko was instructed to conduct a similar audit throughout Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelenskyy promised that those responsible for closed air raid shelters in Kyiv will be punished, and hinted that the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko may be among those responsible for this.