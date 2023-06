President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the situation with shelters is disappointing almost throughout the country and in this regard there will be personnel decisions. Zelenskyy said this in a video address following a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The findings are disappointing. Almost all over the country. These are Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Konotop, Bila Tserkva, and many other cities. Especially cynical and shameful situation is in those cities that have a significant financial resource, but, unfortunately, other priorities. There will be personnel decisions," he said.

The President stressed that affordable and reliable shelters throughout the country should be and will be a priority for leaders at all levels.

Zelenskyy also said that Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin informed the NSDC about the work of the prosecutor's office to return the premises of shelters that were illegally removed from the property of communities: today there are already more than 400 such claims in the country and work continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Zelenskyy said that a quarter of air raid shelters in Ukraine and a third in Kyiv are unusable, the NSDC decided: to prosecute those responsible, and bring all protective structures into proper condition.

On July 2, Zelenskyy instructed to conduct a full check of all protective structures in Kyiv and in Ukraine as a whole and provide a ten-day report.

Earlier, Zelenskyy promised that those responsible for closed air raid shelters in Kyiv will be punished, and hinted that the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko may be among those responsible for this.