The National Security and Defense Council decided to check bridges throughout the country, the situation in particular is difficult in Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video address following a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Prime Minister Shmyhal also reported on the difficult situation with the state of bridges and bridge crossings. The largest cities, in particular Kyiv. The condition is frankly dangerous. There is a decision of the NSDC to create a commission to check all bridges, overpasses throughout the country," he said.

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, is responsible for such an inspection.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy also said that a quarter of air raid shelters in Ukraine and a third in Kyiv are unusable, the NSDC decided to prosecute those responsible, and bring all protective structures into proper condition.

He stressed that in this regard there will be personnel decisions.