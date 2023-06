President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn to conduct a full audit of all protective structures in Kyiv, provide a report in ten days, the Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko - made the same on the whole of Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the issue of closed air raid shelters was considered at the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

"The Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Severe reaction of the meeting participants to the death of people at the closed air raid shelter. I instructed the member of the Staff, Minister Kamyshyn, to conduct a full audit of all protective structures in Kyiv. Report - in ten days. Another member of the Staff, Minister Klymenko - the same on Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that the Staff comprehensively considered the state of Ukrainian air defense, its needs to repel threats from the ground, from the sea and from the air, ways to improve taking into account available resources, revenues from partners and own production.

The Staff also heard information on the situation at the front and an intelligence report on countries that help Russia not only bypass sanctions, but also increase the production of missiles and drones in war. Zelenskyy noted that appropriate decisions are being prepared on this issue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised that those responsible for closed air raid shelters in Kyiv will be punished, and hinted that the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko may be among those responsible for this.