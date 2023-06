President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on June 23 on the manifestations of corruption in the justice system and the results of the check of shelters. This is stated in the message of the NSDC Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On June 23, 2023, on behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine will be held. At the meeting, it is planned to consider the issue of overcoming the manifestations of corruption in the justice system, and the results of the check of the readiness for the operation of stationary shelters during air attacks repelling will be heard," the report said.

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn will report.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, Zelenskyy instructed Kamyshyn to conduct a full check of all protective structures in Kyiv and provide a report for ten days, while Klymenko was instructed to conduct a similar audit throughout Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelenskyy promised that those responsible for closed air raid shelters in Kyiv will be punished, and hinted that the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko may be among those responsible for this.