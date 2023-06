Ukraine calling on G7 and EU to take urgent measures to prevent nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Ukraine is calling on the countries of the Group of Seven and the European Union to take urgent measures to prevent a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in particular to introduce strengthened sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry and military-industrial complex, to recognize Russia as a terrorist state and to ensure the inevitability of consequences for all crimes committed by it. This is announced in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We call on the international community, in particular the Group of Seven and the EU, to take urgent measures to prevent a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, in particular to introduce strengthened restrictive measures against the Russian nuclear industry and the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation. We insist on the need to recognize Russia as a terrorist state and ensure the inevitability of political, economic and legal consequences for all crimes and illegal actions committed by it," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that Russia's mining and other forms of militarization of Zaporizhzhia NPP pose an immediate threat of a nuclear incident at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

According to Ukrainian intelligence agencies, Russia is considering the scenario of committing a terrorist act at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, such a terrorist attack will have global consequences.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that, by occupying the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Russia grossly violates international law and nuclear safety norms and standards, including the seven fundamental principles of the IAEA regarding nuclear safety and security.

Ukraine expects a clear assessment by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi regarding Russia's criminal actions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that the level of challenges and threats facing the global nuclear security regime today as a result of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is extremely high and requires consolidation and strengthening of international efforts to prevent a nuclear disaster.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russia was preparing a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the release of radiation. Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine transfers all available information and evidence to international partners, and emphasized that the world should prevent this catastrophe so that it does not happen this time, as with the Kakhovka HEPP.

Earlier, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, reported that the Russian occupying forces additionally mined the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in particular the cooler.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, noted that Russia is considering the possibility of carrying out a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in order to stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive and create a sanitary gray zone.