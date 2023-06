President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declares that Russia is preparing a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the release of radiation. Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There was just a report from our intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine. The intelligence received information that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - a terrorist act with the release of radiation. They have prepared everything for this," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that radiation does not know state borders and who it hits is determined only by the direction of the wind.

He informed that Ukraine transfers all available information and evidence to partners in the world.

"Europe, America, China, Brazil, India, the Arab world, Africa - all countries, absolutely everyone should know this. International organizations. Everyone. There should never be any terrorist attacks on nuclear power plants, anywhere. This time it should not be like with Kakhovka: the world has been warned, therefore, the world can and should act," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, reported that the Russian occupying forces additionally mined the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in particular the cooler. If it is undermined, there is a high probability of "significant problems".