The Russian occupation forces have additionally mined the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, in particular the cooler. If blown up, there is a good chance of "significant problems." The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated this on the air of the telethon.

When asked by a journalist whether there was a threat of an explosion or an accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the chief of the Defense Intelligence replied that "there is a certain threat."

"Unfortunately, as of now, there is actually a certain threat. Once again I say - certain. Because first of all, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was and is under the temporary control of the occupation forces," he said.

Budanov noted that, firstly, by destroying the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP, the occupiers destroyed the normal access of water to coolers working at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"But the second, worst thing is that during this time, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was additionally mined and the cooler itself was mined," he added.

According to Budanov, if the Russians disable the cooler by detonation, then there is a good chance that "there will be significant problems."

