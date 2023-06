Russia is considering a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive and create a sanitary gray zone. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia is not able to keep Enerhodar in the medium term, and therefore considers a large-scale terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP to stop the Ukrainian counterattack and create a deserted sanitary gray zone, fixed for the next years, as part of the territorial status quo without a ceasefire. This strategy also includes attempts to strike Kinzhals on the dam in Kryvyi Rih," he wrote.

Podoliak noted that now the Russians are additionally mining the nuclear power plant, including cooling pools.

"Will the Kremlin dare this scenario today depends solely on the reaction of the global world. Red lines should be drawn, consequences announced. Not tomorrow. Today," he stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Russia's preparation of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with radiation emissions.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine transmits all available information and evidence to international partners and stressed that the world should prevent this disaster so that this time it will not be like with the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Earlier, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the Russian occupation troops additionally mined the Zaporizhzhia NPP, in particular the cooler. If blown up, there is a good chance of "significant problems."