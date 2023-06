The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted the resolution "Political consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine", which fully supported the peace plan of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and also recognized Russia as guilty of ecocide due to the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP. This was stated in the message of the Verkhovna Rada in Telegram on Thursday, June 22.

"Right now! 80 - FOR. In the Resolution "Political consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine", PACE fully supports the Peace Plan of President Zelenskyy, as well as the following revolutionary points," the message said.

The PACE recognized the regime of the Russian Federation as one that follows the dangerous ideology of rashism, consists of hundreds of examples of war crimes and directly promotes the crime of genocide. Also, Russia was found guilty of the war crime of the crime of ecocide, which happened by a way of undermining the Kakhovka HEPP in order to stop Ukraine's counteroffensive. In addition, PMC Wagner and other paramilitary formations participating in the invasion of the Russian Federation (Kadyrov's Detachment and others) are recognized as terrorist groups.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe supported:

Continuation and strengthening of additional civil and military aid, including through re-export of own goods.

Creation of strategic European economic autonomy from Russian oil and gas as the main tool of blackmailing of Europe.

Measures to prevent the resale of Russian minerals to Europe through third countries.

Expansion of the list of individuals and legal entities subject to sanctions in the Russian Federation, Belarus and third countries.

Introduction of main categories for the purpose of carrying out special supervision to avoid evasion of sanctions.

The process of creating a harmonized mechanism for monitoring compliance with sanctions and tracking their evasion, including through the resale of goods with the help of third countries.

Creation of a public Register of companies and individuals that work for the benefit of Russian interests, including helping to evade sanctions.

Initiation of the field of science of Russian colonial policy, with the aim of studying the past policies and practices of the Russian Federation aimed at the implementation of imperialist policy.

The Verkhovna Rada emphasized that the Council of Europe separately recognizes Russia's intention to blow up the Zaporizhzhia NPP, creating a threat to the entire continent.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 22, the Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) unanimously supported the declaration recognizing the crimes of the aggressor state of Russia against Ukraine as genocide, and the terrorist regime of the Russian Federation as rashism.

On November 21, 2022, the Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) recognized Russia as a terrorist state.

In October 2022, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe also recognized the Russian regime as a terrorist.