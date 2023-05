The Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has unanimously supported the declaration on recognizing the crimes of the aggressor state of Russia against Ukraine as genocide, and the terrorist regime of the Russian Federation as Ruscism. The head of the Verkhovna Rada delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Verkhovna Rada Member from the Servant of the People faction Yehor Cherniev announced this on Facebook on Monday, May 22.

“The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has recognized Russia’s crimes against Ukraine as genocide, and the terrorist regime in Russia - Ruscism. Unanimously. At the Assembly session in Luxembourg, we achieved the adoption of an extremely strong declaration, which will have far-reaching political consequences. In addition, the NATO PA called on the governments of their countries to openly announce at the summit in Vilnius that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance and agree on the next concrete steps for Ukraine to join NATO," Cherniev wrote.

According to him, the declaration takes into account all the key wishes of Ukraine, in particular, support for the international tribunal, assistance to Ukraine until the victory and after, condemnation of the ideology of Ruscism, restoration of territorial integrity, sanctions, reparations, the Marshall Plan. Cherniev noted that in this way the foundation for the NATO summit in Vilnius was laid, since the parliamentarians of the Allies expressed their position: "Now it's up to the governments," the MP said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 21, 2022, the Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) recognized Russia as a terrorist state.

In October 2022, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) also recognized the Russian regime as terrorist.

On November 23, the European Parliament supported a resolution recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and a state that "uses the means of terrorism."

On December 15, 2022, the Polish Sejm adopted a resolution recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.