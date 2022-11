The Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) recognized Russia as a terrorist state.

This was announced by Yehor Cherniev, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The NATO Parliamentary Assembly called for the creation of a special International tribunal regarding Russia's aggression and recognized it as a terrorist state," the MP’s message reads.

According to him, all 30 NATO countries supported the proposals of the Ukrainian delegation.

The International tribunal, as the MP emphasizes, will make it possible to convict not only the direct perpetrators of war crimes, but also the senior leadership of the Russian Federation.

Cherniev emphasized that the relevant resolution will be sent to the governments and parliaments of all NATO member countries.

The resolution, in particular, took into account other wishes of the Ukrainian delegation:

increase in arms supplies to Ukraine;

development of specific steps regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO;

creation of a mechanism for collecting reparations from the Russian Federation for damages caused to Ukraine.

"Also, the delegates especially noted that the Ukrainian army will definitely strengthen NATO, and therefore Ukraine's membership is desirable and important for the Alliance itself," the MP emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) also recognized the Russian regime as a terrorist.